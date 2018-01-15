South Africa: No Official Appointment of SABC COO

Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has noted media reports about the appointment of a Chief Operating Officer (COO) at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

"The Minister wishes to advise the media that all appointments of the Chief Operating Officer, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of State-owned entities (SOEs) are done through Cabinet processes and therefore the announcements of the outcome are made by Cabinet," the Ministry of Communications said on Monday in a statement.

The Ministry said it is the Minister's responsibility to present any appointment of executives of the SOEs under the Department of Communications through Cabinet processes.

"To this end, the Minister has no knowledge of any official appointment of a COO of SABC," the Ministry said on Monday.