Ethiopia: A Great Complement to Ethiopian's Fleet

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services, a division of the Ethiopian Airlines Group , has committed to lease the first two Boeing 737-800 freighters (737-800SF) converted by Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. (AEI) from GECAS, with the first delivery expected in June of 2018, followed by a second in January of 2019.

"We are excited to take delivery of these first-ever AEI-converted 737-800SFs," explained Tewolde Gebremariam, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, "The aircraft will be a great complement to our existing fleet of B777 and B757 freighters. In line with our Vision 2025 Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics strategic roadmap, we are expanding our cargo fleet and network to support trade within Africa and with the rest of the world by facilitating the export of perishables and the import of high value goods into the continent."

"We have been working with AEI on this program since 2015 and look forward to delivering the first AEI converted 737-800SF to Ethiopian Airlines. The airline is joining a growing number of combination carriers planning to operate this aircraft either for replacement of aging freighters or for growth," said GECAS Richard Greener, SVP & Manager Cargo Aircraft Group.

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics provides airport-to-airport services across a network of over 91 destinations on both freighter and belly hold services (including both direct service and arranged connection flights).It is also the largest network cargo operator in Africa. With six 777 and two 757 Freighters serving 39 cargo destinations in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, the Americas and Europe,