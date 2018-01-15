Liberia: Coach Dixon Confident of Second Division Triumph

Coach Dixon watches from the touchline during a practice session. (Photo credit: Anthony Kokoi.)

Newly appointed Invincible Eleven (IE) coach Tyrance Dixon believes the 'Sunshine Yellow Boys' can emerge LFA second division champions and return to the top flight league.

Dixon, 48, was hired by IE following the resignation of former head coach Samuel Sumo who guided the team during the second half of last season before their relegation to the second division.

Coach Dixon stood on the touchline for IE's rivals Mighty Barrolle last season, and said his target is to build a team that wins trophies and not just games.

"We are building a team out of the players we have and the new ones we are recruiting. Our objective for the new season is to win the second division league title and return to the status as a first division club," he said.

Invincible Eleven have over the weeks continued to intensify their regular training sessions and recruitment exercise for new players.

"We can achieve our goals through collective team work from players, the technical staff and the support of our fans in and out of Liberia," he said.

IE, 13-time league winners and 5-time Liberian Cup winners, were last season relegated to the second division along with rivals Mighty Barrolle after finishing in the 10th position, with 24 points out of 22 games. Dixon will have a huge challenge to send the 'Yellow Boys' back to their previous status.

During his spell as Barrolle's head coach, Dixon struggled with the team, but managed to secure a crucial 2-1 victory against Barrack Young Controllers at the Blue Field. It was Barrolle's first win out of seven games. He later resigned midway through the first half of the season due to "personal reasons."