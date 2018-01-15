Liberia/Sierra Leone: LISCR End Pre-Season Training in Sierra Leone

LISCR FC delegation to Sierra Leone at the Wusum Stars Field in Makeni. (Photo credit: LISCR FC.)

First division champions LISCR FC have completed their pre-season training in Makeni, Sierra Leone after three friendly encounters and training sessions.

The 'Shipping Boys' returned to Monrovia over the weekend following the climax of the week-long training, which was part of the team's preparedness for their upcoming title defense in the national league and their appearance in the 2018 CAF Champions League.

Having won both the first division championship and FA Cup titles last season, the 'Shipping Boys' will be under pressure to defend their double titles and represent Liberia at Africa's premier club competition.

LISCR were on December 13 paired against Sudanese champions Al-Hilal in the preliminary rounds of the 2018 CAF Champions League in a draw held at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

Meanwhile, results from the team's training in Makeni included a draw and two losses in friendly encounters.

After a 1-1 draw against Wusum Stars in their first match, Coach Tapha Manneh's boys failed to collect a point in their remaining matches.

In their second encounter, the 'Shipping Boys' lost to Marampa Stars 2-0 before falling to the Leone Stars, the national team of Sierra Leone, 2-1 in their final match.

The team's pre-season training became necessary due to the continuous delay in the resumption of the national first division championship.

Since the climax of the 2016/2017 league season in August, the football house is yet to produce fixtures and date for the kickoff of the national league.