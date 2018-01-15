Liberia: Why Wouldn't President Trump Refer to African Nations and Haiti As 'Shithole' Countries?

I condemn in the strongest possible terms and absolutely stand against the President of the United States Donald Trump 'shithole' remark and his long string of racial provocations. President Trump said, "Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?"

Let's be real.

Why wouldn't President Trump refer to African nations and Haiti as "shithole" countries - when his friends leave the United States and come over to our "shithole" countries and accumulate massive wealth, while our people are stuck in poverty?

Why wouldn't President Trump refer to African nations and Haiti as "shithole" countries - when although the African continent is blessed with gold, diamonds, oil, coltan, bauxite, uranium, iron ore and other valuable resources, its inhabitants have long numbered among the world's poorest?

Why wouldn't President Trump refer to African nations and Haiti as "shithole" countries - when we failed to develop plans of action to improve transparency, foster accountability, and stem corruption?

Why wouldn't President Trump refer to African nations and Haiti as "shithole" countries - when we failed to develop and improve our universities, but prefer to send our best and brightest to their universities and pay between $150K and $200K USD per student annually?

Why wouldn't President Trump refer to African nations and Haiti as "shithole" countries - when we can't even finance our own elections, but depend on them for direct financial support to have our elections?

Why wouldn't President Trump refer to African nations and Haiti as "shithole" countries - when it's well documented that our leaders and politicians would prefer going abroad for medical treatment, because they lack confidence in the health systems they oversee, and they can afford the trips given that the expenses are paid for by taxpayers. Take for example: In the twelve years of her presidency, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was never seen going to the JFK medical Center - not even for a checkup or to check her blood pressure. The result is that our leaders have little motivation to change the status quo. As a result, medical tourism by our leaders and politicians could therefore be one of the salient but overlooked causes of our poor health systems and infrastructure.

Why would a man who does not eat at home, give his wife enough money to cook a good meal or good pot of soup?

Why wouldn't President Trump have referred to African nations and Haiti as "shithole" countries - when less than 50% of our national budget is spent effectively and legally? Why wouldn't he make "shithole" comments when our leaders steal funds allocated for education, health care, infrastructures etc. etc.? According to the African Union report and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Africa loses more than $50 billion every year to illicit financial flows. All in all, over the past 50 years, the continent has lost more than $1 trillion to corruption--roughly the amount of development assistance Africa received during the same period.

Wake up Mother Africa, it's time we Africans must take our destinies into our own hands-- naturally in friendship with China, Europe, the United States of America and the rest of the world community.