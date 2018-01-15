Liberia: Several Households, Businesses to Benefit From Electricity in Suakoko

Monrovia — The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) Friday, January 12, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) to provide electricity to residents of Suakoko District, Bong County.

Under the terms of the MOC, USAID and LEC will jointly support the development and management of a 77-kilometer electricity transmission line from the Nimba County grid in Ganta, Nimba County, to Gbarnga, Bong County.

The 33kv line should provide electricity to 2,200 households and 150 businesses and institutions in the Suakoko area, including Cuttington University, the Central Agricultural Research Institute, and Phebe Hospital.

Ultimately, the goal is to expand the project and provide electricity to more people of Bong County, particularly in the Gbarnga area.

The signing of the memorandum, which was witnessed by Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, is part of the United States Government's efforts through its Power Africa Initiative (PAI) to help Liberia provide its people access to affordable electricity.

The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Liberia Compact aims to encourage economic growth and reduce poverty in Liberia by focusing on access to reliable and affordable electricity. MCC funding was critical to rehabilitating the Mt. Coffee Hydro Power Plant, which was dedicated last year.

USAID has also been working with the Liberia Rural and Renewable Energy Authority to build the capacity of the Authority and bring electricity to residents of rural Liberia.

To date, USAID has funded three renewable energy pilot projects that use biomass, biofuel, or solar energy to bring electricity to residents and businesses of Gbarnway and Solumba, Lofa County, and Kwendin, Nimba County.

Speaking at the signing of the Memorandum in Monrovia Friday, USAID Liberia Mission Director, Dr. Anthony Chan, pledged continued focus on helping Liberia provide more of its people access to affordable electricity, and to achieve its goal of becoming a middle-income country by 2030.

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said it is the LEC's responsibility to manage the project.

"The end result is not first to get the power running but to get the generated power to the public, individuals, hospital, and clinics."

She thanked USAID for the project contribution adding that it provides the means to achieve a greater project for Kakata to Gbarnga.

She states, "This maybe my last witnessing or signing done for the government but I am pleased that the purpose for which it stands fulfills one of the main priorities."