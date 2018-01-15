Liberia: Prelate Prophesizes Death At Legislature - Urges Lawmakers to Pray

Monrovia — A Clergyman of the Triumphant Evangelical Fire Ministries, located in the Chicken Soup Factory Community, Gardnesville Township has prophesied that by-elections would be held during the tenure of Liberia's 54th Legislature following the January 22 inauguration.

Evangelist J. Ben Eboh made the comments based on a prophecy on a local radio station in Monrovia, he claim to have had.

"I entered the House of Representatives in the realm of the spirit and I saw rest in peace, and asked God what is this and he said there are two different deaths relative to representatives and there will be two different by-elections," the evangelist said of his prophecy.

In an interview with FrontPage Africa over the weekend, Eboh said the prophecy is a "revelation from God about the calamity that is hanging over the incoming lawmakers of the 54th National Legislature"

He urged them to pray against the evil plan of the devil to languish the country into immerse proportion of disaster.

"We need to pray against it, even if the prophecies are aborted, because some of them are not good prophesy, remember God has plan for us and the devil also has plan.

"The bible says, in St. John 10:10, the thief cometh to steal, kill and destroy but I, Jesus, has come to give life and life more abundantly.

So, as God is planning positive things for us this year, the devil is also having the same plan. So, this could be one of the plans of the devil that two persons should be killed," the prelate added.

He said that this prophesy is a revelation from God that is intended to expose the evil works of the devil to provide direction and guidance for the lawmakers and the people of Liberia, declaring that the "only thing that can change prophesy is prayer".

"I saw two deaths and now we need to pray against it too, because it is a negative prophesy. The only thing that can change prophecy is prayer."

"So, now we started praying since God showed it, and now we are on 40 days fast and prayer. God has spoken, and we just need to pray.

"I think if these happen and believing the positive ones happen, but if anything happens, at least people will get to know that God still speaks, and people should start aligning their lives and leaderships with the will of God," Eboh said.

At the same time, Evangelist Eboh also prophesied that the musical industries in Liberia will morn the death of a popular Liberian musical icon this year, and the clergyman said it would be a big blow to the Liberian musical industries.

"He said (God) worldly artists will mood a major star, and the question there is repent, that was what he said, repent and follow him."

"Because the worldly artists need to understand that the talent God gave them is for him to use it on himself. God gave us talent to glorify himself, so when we are using the talent wrongly the devil at time use that avenue to take lives," Pastor Eboh asserted.

The man of God also prophesied that there would be some tragic motor accidents that would claim hundreds of lives, calling on every Liberian and the religious communities to fast and pray against blood sucking demons in the country.

"This year is a very good year by the grace of God for Liberians, but also a year, as I said, when God is planning, the devil is planning, so revelation brings preservation," he said.

"These revelations help us to be preserved in whatsoever."

"I saw accidents that claim hundreds of lives, I saw several accidents going on that we need to pray against because there are some blood sucking demons who will not rest until they see blood going down the line."

Meanwhile, Pastor Eboh also revealed that despite the negative prophesies, Liberia will also experience boost in the economic sectors, the health sectors and other government institutions, but admonished Liberians from all walks of life to fast and pray against every evil plot.

"I saw most road projects being completed, I saw LEC (Liberia Electricity Corporation) in new location, and these are some of the positive things."

"Health care facilities will increase this year (2018) these are some of the positive things we saw along the line"

". My own appeal to Liberians is, when prophecies are given, we should not criticize the prophecies. A prophet will not speak until God has spoken," he said.

For his part, the Pastor of the Freedom Chapel Church in Upper Caldwell, Paul Saydee is suggesting that during the inauguration, President-elect George M. Weah should not swear oath but rather say an affirmation.

"Our Presidents, beginning with Ambassador Weah should not swear oath to be inducted into office because the swearing of oath for any fallible human being is very dangerous.

Because the when you swear an oath, by the bible upon which you lay your hand to commit yourself to the lord you must fulfill whatever you say you will do and if you don't do that curse comes upon you."

"For the very bible upon which a President lay his or her hand to make an oath for bide swearing of oath according to St. James 5: 12," he said.