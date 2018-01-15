Liberia: Barchue Backs Out of Speaker Race - Chambers to Contest On White Ballot

Monrovia — From all indications Representative Bhofal Chambers (Maryland, District #2) is tipped to contest the Speaker post on white ballot on Monday, January 15, 2018 as his main contender, Representative Hans Barchue has back out.

Rep. Barchue's withdrawal from the race is due to the lack of backing from his colleagues, he said.

He made the disclosure during a news conference held on over the weekend at a local hotel in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

In fulfillment of the Article 49 of the Constitution, elected members of the House of Representatives would elect new leadership including Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chief Clerk, Deputy Chief Clerk and Sergeant-at-Arms.

Reps. Barchue, an independent candidate and Chambers of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) had been the two favourites in vying for the third most powerful seat in the country.

Rep. Barchue served as Deputy Speaker to both J. Alex Tyler and Emmanuel Nuquay in the 53rd Legislature.

He, however, could not win the confidence of his colleagues to promote him as leader of the House.

Last week, UP and CDC lawmakers held a joint press conference disclosing an arrangement reached by them to allow the CDC produce the Speaker while the Deputy Speaker would come from the UP.

Rep. Barchue criticized the Unity Party's decision to such agreement with the incoming ruling party.

"It is a deception to followers of the Unity Party for their lawmakers to endorse the CDC candidate as a former ruling party."

"If the UP, a former ruling party, can endorse the CDC candidate, what can I do as an independent candidate?

"It is due to these reasons I called you here today to announce that I am backing out of the race for the speakership."