Liberia: Senator Albert Chie to Run for Senate Pro-Temp Position

Monrovia — Grand Kru Senator Albert Chie says he is expecting nomination from his colleagues to contest the position of the Senate Pro-Tempore to Senator Armah Jallah who completed the tenure of Gbezohngar Findley of Grand Bassa County.

At a news conference in Monrovia, Senator Chie told members of the Legislative press poll that as Pro-Tempore, if elected by his colleagues, he would work with his colleagues to collectively improve the image of the legislature and ensure that they discharge their oversight responsibility more stringently and seriously.

He also promised to work closely with the Executive Branch of Government to revive the economy and take actions that would enhance the progress of Liberia towards a leadership role in global politics.

"We are mindful that the ultimate essence of our election to public service is to ensure that a majority of our people do not remain below the poverty line, that they live long and healthy lives, their peace, and security are ensured and they contribute positively to global economic growth and peace," he said.

He played down concerns that as pro-Tempore of the Liberia Senate Liberia will not have a geographically balanced government because, if he and Bhofal are elected as Pro-Tempore and Speaker respectively, a greater percentage of the country's leadership would be from the Southeast, taking into consideration that President-elect, George Weah, is also from the same region.

Senator Chie said, "President-elect is not from Grand Kru, he was elected Senator of Montserrado County and served as Senator of Montserrado, so he is not from Grand Kru. We are interested in a performing Government and not a regional government."

He currently chairs the committees on Lands, Mines, Energy and Environment and Co-chair, the Senate Committee on Transport.