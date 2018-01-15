Liberia: Rep-Elect Samah Assures Cordiality

Montserrado County District # 12 Representative-elect, George Beyan Samah has assured members of the 54th legislature of cordial working relationship.

Mr. Samah said his election was to work in close collaboration with his fellow lawmakers to introduce laws that would be in the best interest of the Liberian people.

According to him, key on his agenda for the citizens of district #12 are education, healthcare reconciliation amongst others.

Speaking minutes after he was certificated, the represent-elect furthered he was elected to work in the interest of citizens of district # 12.

Mr. Samah asserted the time has come for total transformation of the District.

He reminded that the legislature is a place when people are elected to serve to make decision that would impact society.

However, Rep.-elect Samah promised to unite the citizens of the district in order to move the development agenda of the district forward.

He pointed out that unity is vital among people in any civilize society, adding "that is the style of leadership I'm bringing to the table for the people of district #12"

"I bring love, understanding to the good people of the district and I will work with them to the letter", emphasized Samah, Representative elect.

He appealed to Liberians from every parts of the country to rally around President-elect George M. Weah in other to move the country's development agenda forward.