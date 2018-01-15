Liberia: NTAL to Honor Teachers

The National Teachers Association of Liberia (NTAL)is to honor deserving teachers for their selfless and relentless contribution to the classroom and the country in general.

Strongly believed to be the first of its kind, the aim is to motive teachers to do more for their country.

With direct support from the European Union, the teachers will be placed into categories to includePre and Basic Education, Primary, Secondary and Technical Vocational Education.

NTAL Secretary General Samuel Johnson said a competent National Committee comprising of the fifteen counties will be set up and will vet selected applicants.

According to Johnson, the process will be done transparently and only deserving and merited teachers will walk away with awards.

"With the courtesy of the EU, some outstanding candidates will walk away with History text books while others in the male and female category at the national level will receive smart phones for their extraordinary work," he said.

NTAL SG also said the initiative is done in other countries and it is key for Liberia to do the same as member of Education International.

"We will extend the program to the West African Examination Council,while smart students who will be writing the WAEC exams in both the public and private schools respectively will walk away with some prizes," Jonson stressed.

"The aim is to help promote competition and academic excellence amongst Liberian students."

He noted that the process from the students' anchor will also serve as a monitoring mechanism for the various teachers across the Country.

Mr. Johnson and his Boss Mary Mulbah lauded the efforts of the European Union for assisting them especially in such a crucial time.

The NTAL currently carries on finishing touches on its headquarters on 12thStreet.

The timely donation of the EU will enable us to shortly relocate, they said.

With contributions from all NTAL members, the headquarters project stated since 2013.