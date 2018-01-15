Liberia: Thousands to Petition Kamara for Senate Race

Thousands of citizens of Montserrado County are gearing up to petition the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nelib Vocational Training Institute (NVTI), Abdullah L. Kamara, to contest the Montserrado County Senatorial Bi-election.

The decision is based on his contribution to the county as an educator, humanitarian that wants to see Liberians on par with other citizens from other countries.

The citizens from all sections of Montserado described the NVTI CEO as a man with vision that has contributed greatly to the human resources' development of many youths from across the county.

According to them, Kamara has impacted skills training into them which they are contributing to the country rebuilding process.

They also claimed the NVTI's CEO has been buttressing government's efforts by providing job opportunities for many young people in the country.

Speaking to this paper, spokesman of the citizens emphasized Kamara's passion for education, healthcare among others which they claim cannot be over emphasized.

Currently, the NVTI vocational institute is in full operation preparing many individuals for the job market.

"if Kamara is elected to the position as Senator of Montserrado, it would bring relief to the citizens of Montserrado County," they claimed.

"The NVTI's CEO has the experience and competence to be the next Senator for Montserrado County."

"The House of Senate needs man like Kamara who has all of the quality that would impact the lives of citizens of Montserrado County."

"Kamara is best suited for the job, he can deliver the good to the Liberian people."

Currently, he runs a clinic at the Peace Island which provides quality health services to the citizens in that part of Montserrado County.