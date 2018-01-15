Cameroon: SDF - Convention Scheduled for February 22-24

The decision was arrived at during the NEC meeting held over the weekend in Bamenda.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) that took place in Bamenda on Saturday January 13, 2018 saw the participation of all its members as will as members of the National Advisory Council (NAC).

The party big wigs came together to discuss on how the party is fairing and to talk about other critical issues plaguing the nation as a whole. On the chair was the party chairman, Ni John Fru Ndi who supervised deliberations from dawn to dusk .

The meeting was a crucial one for the NEC and NAC members as they had to put final touches on some issues before the next convention. It was also the first after the Head of State, President Paul Biya announced that elections will take place this 2018. It was also the maiden session for 2018.

Consequently, the party officials had to come out with ways the SDF will take off and tackle the various elections. It emerge from the meeting that the party's convention will take place from February 22- 24, 2018 in Bamenda.

While briefing the press the SDF legal adviser, Honourable Mbah Ndam Joseph disclosed that the party was greatly concerned in preparing for the convention. He added that the present NEC meeting was to come out with strategies to ensure that the upcoming convention is organized hitch-free and peacefully.

As far as elections were concerned, he disclosed that the party was set for any elections and that they were ready if the electorate were to be convened now.