Gambia: ITFC Chief to Sign Crucial Agreement With Gambia

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation's (ITFC) chief executive officer will side with Gambia's vice president and Women Affairs minister to sign a crucial bilateral agreement between his corporation and the government of The Gambia as part of his working visit to the country scheduled for tomorrow.

Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol and vice president Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang will sign the agreement at State House in Banjul, tomorrow at 5 p.m. Gambian time.

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation is an autonomous entity within the Islamic Development Bank Group created to advance trade to improve the economic condition and livelihood of people across the Islamic world.

Since inception in 2008, ITFC has approved a total of 30 financing operations for Gambia at a total of US$437 million.

CEO Sonbol will also be available for face-to-face interviews with the press during her visit in the country.