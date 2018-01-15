15 January 2018

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: ITFC Chief to Sign Crucial Agreement With Gambia

Tagged:

Related Topics

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation's (ITFC) chief executive officer will side with Gambia's vice president and Women Affairs minister to sign a crucial bilateral agreement between his corporation and the government of The Gambia as part of his working visit to the country scheduled for tomorrow.

Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol and vice president Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang will sign the agreement at State House in Banjul, tomorrow at 5 p.m. Gambian time.

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation is an autonomous entity within the Islamic Development Bank Group created to advance trade to improve the economic condition and livelihood of people across the Islamic world.

Since inception in 2008, ITFC has approved a total of 30 financing operations for Gambia at a total of US$437 million.

CEO Sonbol will also be available for face-to-face interviews with the press during her visit in the country.

Gambia

Could a Convict Be Elected to Public Office?

The first elected office is that of the President. The Constitution came into force on 16 January 1997. Section 62… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.