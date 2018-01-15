Liberia: Disgraced!

The ruling Unity Party has expelled President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for "sabotage and undermining the party's the 2017 presidential campaign.

The vote to expel Johnson Sirleaf and three other party officials including the Secretary General of the Mano River Union Mrs. Medina Wesseh is rooted in several violations of the party's constitution and other acts inimical to the existence and reputation of the party, a statement issued Sunday in Monrovia after UP's National Executive Committee reached the decision said.

"Throughout the 2017 election process, several calls were made by partisan to expel the Standard bearer Emeritus for campaigning against the party's presidential and Vice Presidential candidates in gross violation of the party's constitution," the statement said.

"the decision to expel took the NEC of the party long time because it has to be established that those expelled had actually violated the constitution of the party. The behaviors of the expelled peoplealso constitute sabotage and undermined the existence of the party."

Senator George Weah's Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) defeated the Unity Party's Joseph Boakai in the Dec. 26 presidential runoff vote. Sirleaf did not campaign for her party during the elections.

The outgoing President remain accused for supporting and financing the Weah's presidential campaign against her party.

The Unity Party along with two key opposition political parties (Liberty Party and All Liberian Party) told the nation Sunday, October 29 that the President interfered with the electoral process and intimidated elections workers.

Responsibility for widespread "systemic fraud and irregularities," which the parties said occurred during the elections was placed squarely at the feet of the President and the Chairman of the National Elections Commission.

Below is UP's press statement:

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Unity Party has voted to expel the Standard Bearer Emeritus, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf; Hon. Commany B. Wesseh, Senator of River Gee County; Madam Medina Wesseh, former Executive Committee member; and Patrick T. Worzie, Deputy Secretary from the party.

The vote was taken as a result of several violations of the party's constitution and other acts inimical to the existence and reputation of the party. Article VII Section 1(e) of the party's constitution states the Obligation, Rights and Entitlements of Members of the Unity Party and Section 1(e) clearly spells out the role of partisans in elections: (e)To support the Unity Party's candidate through campaigning for the election of the Unity Party candidate and to provide any other support within his /her capacities for any candidate of the Unity Party at any election; and

(f)To demean and conduct himself/herself in a manner that would bring credit to the Unity Party at any election;

According to the resolution carved, the people expelled violated the above and other provisions in the constitution. In the case of the Deputy National Secretary, Patrick Worzie, in addition to constitutional violation, he also took a total of US$11,000 worth of stationery from the Lion Stationery Store in the name of the party without the prior knowledge of the National Chairman and the Treasurer of the party.

Throughout the 2017 election process, several calls were made by partisans to expel the Standard Bearer Emeritus, Mr. and Mrs. Wesseh for campaigning against the party's Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates in gross violation of the party's constitution. The decision to expel took the NEC of the party a long time because it has to be established that those expelled had actually violated the constitution of the party. The behavior of the expelled persons also constitute sabotage and undermined the existence of the party.

The public is hereby advised not to do any business with the expelled persons in the name of the party, for anyone doing so will be acting at his or her own risk.