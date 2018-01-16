Photo: CAF

Nigeria play Rwanda in a CHAN match on January 15, 2018.

Nigeria and Rwanda settled for a barren draw in their Group C opener on Monday in Tangiers.

The result ensures Libya maintains top spot of the group thanks to their 3-0 humbling of Equatorial Guinea in the earlier kick-off.

It was a frustrating night for the West Africans who saw the post and crossbar deny them no less than three occasions whilst superb saves from Rwanda goalie Eric Ndayishimiye added to their misery.

The Super Falcons were the better side, dominating possession in both halves but failed to do the most important thing - goal scoring.

With veteran Rabiu Ali leading Nigeria's onslaughts, youngster Sunday Faleye was unlucky to see his header from Osas Okoro's assist bounce off the crossbar in the opening minutes with Ndayishimiye completely beaten.

On 38 minutes, Ali wasted a golden opportunity to send Nigeria into the lead, volleying wide after the Rwandan goalie had spilled a cross onto his path.

The Amavubi will survive yet another scare from the Super Eagles four minutes before the interval, after a long drive from Ali came off the post with Ndayishimiye beaten yet again.

The second half resumed on the same tempo with Rwanda coming into the picture following the introduction of nimble footed AS Kigali midfielder Savio Nshuti.

On 78 minutes, the upright was to the rescue of Amavubi for the third time. Substitute Ibrahim Mustapha's header from an Ali corner hit the post to the relief of Rwanda, who held on to snatch a point of favourites Nigeria.

Nigeria next face Libya on Thursday whilst Rwanda battles Equatorial Guinea.

Total Man of the Match: Djihad Bizimana (Rwanda)