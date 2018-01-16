15 January 2018

Nigeria: Fire Razes 36 Houses, 46 Silos, Kills 40 Goats, Sheep in Jigawa

An early morning fire on Monday destroyed 36 houses, 46 silos and killed 40 goats and sheep in Abanderi village of Dutse Local Government Area, Jigawa, the police confirmed.

The spokesman for the Police Command in Jigawa, Abdu Jinjiri, a deputy superintendent of police, confirmed the incident to journalists in Dutse.

Mr. Jinjiri said the fire, which started at about 5 am, was suspected to have been caused by bush burning.

"Today, at about 5 am, there was fire incident at Abanderi village of Dutse Local Government Area, and the inferno was suspected to have been caused by bush burning.

"So, as a result, 36 houses, 46 houses, local containing assorted grains and over 40 goats and sheep were burnt to ashes," Jinjiri said.

He said that no one died the incident but that investigation into the incident had commenced.

"Fortunately, no loss of human life was recorded in the incident and the case is under investigation, and normalcy has been restored in the area," Jinjiri said.

