Former cabinet minister professor Jonathan Moyo says he would rather remain exiled than negotiate a deal to return home with an "illegal government" which he described as a devilish.

Moyo, who has been exile since Last November's coup, faces arrest should he return on corruption charges.

However, while dismissing the charges in a BBC interview last Thursday, the former higher education minister said it was senseless to discuss immunity from prosecution with a government which has placed itself above the law.

"You cannot discuss those things with an illegal regime, and an illegal regime is one that comes into power against the constitution," Moyo said.

He added, "That regime may be in effective control of the territory but it is an illegitimate regime. When the devil offers you immunity you would be a fool to enter into what is called a Faustian bargain."

Commenting on the possibility of being arrested by Interpol at the instigation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, Moyo said Interpol cannot be dragged into a political war.

"They have not come up with any charges that would warrant the attention of Interpol. They believe we committed political crimes by supporting president Mugabe and not supporting them.

"This is a very strange and unique definition of criminals only applicable to Zimbabwe."

Moyo refused to be called a fugitive, arguing that he left because of threats on his life, not corruption charges.

"When I left Zimbabwe, there was no warrant of arrest against me. I ran away, if you want to use those them, from a death warrant. An unlawful entry into my house by military people. There is no one in the world who will wait there say come and attack me, come and kill me."

He also dismissed claims that former president Robert Mugabe sheltered and helped him escape. Instead, Moyo claims he, together with his family, was at former political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere's residence when the army struck, following a tip-off, hours earlier.

According to him, he then left Zimbabwe with the help of people he only called "angels".

"I am not at liberty to say who helped and how I left Zimbabwe except to say I left Zimbabwe when president Mugabe was still the president of Zimbabwe and I left with assistance of these people legally. I managed to escape the net of the military people," he said.

"You can't have people become stateless just because some people have grabbed power in the own country. These questions will resolve themselves."

Reports that the Kenyan authorities had refused to grant him asylum are false, he said.