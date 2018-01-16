Two robbers disguised as nuns on Sunday raided a forex bureau in Karen, Nairobi, and stole money amounting to Sh3.5 million in different currencies.

Police said one of the robbers entered the forex bureau before an attendant handed the suspect the money in 15 different currencies.

The robber then got out and left on a motorcycle.

Karen police boss Cunnigham Suiyanka believes the robber is a woman.

"We have arrested the attendant of the forex because we highly suspect that he may have colluded with them," Mr Suiyanka said, adding that they were investigating the matter.

SPRAY

An officer privy to the investigations said the forex bureau attendant had told police the suspect pretended that she wanted to change US dollars to shillings.

"He says that when the 'nun' sprayed on his face a substance that rendered him unconscious before making away with the money.

His story is, however, not adding up because the video we watched showed him voluntarily handing over the money without a struggle," the officer said.

The CCTV footage, which is now with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Karen, shows the 'nun' and another woman walk into the bureau.

They then press the button and the attendant opens the door. They then walk in and load money into bags.

In less than a minute, the two had accomplished their mission and walked out of the bureau with the money in the bags.

Two security guards who were manning the premises told police they could not tell a robbery was taking place inside since there was no commotion.