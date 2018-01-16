Controversy surrounds reports of 60 executive chairs said to have been stolen from State House, Nakuru.

The matter took a twist Monday after police, who had earlier confirmed the reports, denied the theft.

The chairs are said to have been stolen in September when State House hosted leaders.

A senior police officer had earlier confirmed that 60 chairs had been stolen and only six had been recovered.

LOST

On Monday, however, Nakuru County Police Commander Hassan Barua dismissed the reports as untrue.

State House director of digital communications Dennis Itumbi also dismissed the reports, saying State House had not lodged any complaint on lost chairs.

"If it had, the story would make sense. In any case, State House is under a chief inspector," Mr Itumbi told journalists.

At the centre of the controversy is a Nakuru hotel linked to the family of Mr Raymond Komen, a Nakuru County executive committee member.

RIVALS

Mr Barua said the chairs at the hotel resembled those at the lodge but they did not belong to State House.

Mr Barua further denied claims that arrests were made at the hotel, claiming the allegations were political.

His claims, however, contradicted area police boss Samuel Obara's who had told a local daily that officers had raided the hotel and arrested the manager who was later released.

Mr Komen also confirmed the arrest but alleged malice from his political rivals.

"I have been dragged into this mess because the person behind the allegations has a grudge with the current county administration," he said.