16 January 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: New Boko Haram Video Raises Concern Over Success On Insurgency

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Abubakar Shekau
By Paul Obi

Abuja — A new video released yesterday by the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, has raised concerns over the purported success over Boko Haram terrorists, the war on terror and insurgency.

In the video, Shekau boasted about him being alive and his readiness to continue with the insurgency and attacks.

"I am not wounded, I am ready to fight and will continue to fight," Shekau maintained.

In the video, 14 of the kidnapped Chibok girls were shown where three were carrying babies.

One of the Chibok girls stated in the video that "we are the Chibok girls, by the grace of Allah, we will not return to you."

Speaking about the relationship with the Boko Haram leader, Shekau, one of the women in veil said: "We live in comfort. He provides us with everything, we lack nothing," she said.

Efforts by THISDAY to speak with the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Sani Usman, were not fruitful, as he was not available for comments, neither did he respond to calls and text messages sent across to him.

The new video came at a time the President Muhammadu Buhari's administration is seeking about $1 billion to fight the insurgents.

The request sparked controversy and debates across the country recently, with many demanding answers for such request following the declaration by the administration and federal government that Boko Haram had been 'technically defeated.'

More on This

Boko Haram 'Chibok Girls' Video a Propaganda Counter-Strike, Say Analysts

Last May, the militant group exchanged 82 of the girls after mediation, involving a payment to the insurgents and the… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.