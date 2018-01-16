15 January 2018

Nigeria: NFF to Sanction Clubs Over Assault On Match Officials

The Nigeria Football Federation

Mohammed Sanusi, General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), says the federation will apply severe punitive measures for clubs whose fans assault referees or other match officials in the leagues.

Sanusi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja that the federation would not tolerate any form of indiscipline on the part of clubs' supporters.

"Now is the time to put an end to the recklessness of some fans who always vent their anger on referees or any match official.

"Some hoodlums hide under the guise of fans to perpetrate evil against well-trained and orderly referees and other match officials.

"NFF is ready for them this time around in order to set an example which is aimed at averting future occurrence," Sanusi, who spoke against the background of the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) which got underway last weekend, said.

He also warned clubs to caution their fans against engaging in acts of indiscipline.

Sanusi described football as a game of love and capable of uniting the people, adding that any form of violence was unacceptable and would be viewed with all seriousness.

The federation general secretary who called on referees and other match officials to be focused and always be on top of their game assured them of protection and support.

