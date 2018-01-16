Photo: The Herald

President Emmerson Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has scoffed at allegations that he was stealing opposition parties' ideas to augment his government programs.

His comments come after the MDC-T, a few weeks ago, said Mnangagwa had stolen ideas from their manifesto.

Mnangagwa was addressing Zimbabweans resident in Namibia on Monday after meeting President Hage Geingob on the third leg of his regional tour to appraise fellow Sadc leaders on developments that culminated in his ascension to the Presidency.

The president has been to South Africa, Angola and Namibia so far.

In his address, Mnangagwa said he had given all Cabinet ministers targets to meet within their first 100 days in office but was shocked to hear some opposition parties claiming that he had stolen their manifestos.

"I think we have more than 27 opposition parties in the country but with my focused administration, I hardly see whether they will find ground left behind which I am not taking care of," said Mnangagwa.

He added, "I said so back home and the response is that, Cde Mnangagwa has taken over our various manifestos. No! My administration addresses the national interests of our country and where the ideas of any opposition party coincides with national interests, that I take on board and it becomes mine and not theirs. Secondly, as a party, which is Zanu-PF, we are determined to walk the talk."

"My administration focuses on the following issues, one -- unity, unity, unity. Love, love, love. Work, work and work. All Zimbabweans we get united under our national flag and national anthem. We accept that we may have different views about how to run the country and that again, we accept it," Mnangagwa further said.

He went on, "So, we don't need violence at all whether with the family or the community or the country. If people differ, differ peacefully. It must be an intellectual difference in terms of approach. That should not be developed into violence. We must accept each other as sisters and brothers determined to develop our country."

The president also said his call for the return of externalised funds had seen millions of dollars returned back into Zimbabwe.