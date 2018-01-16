Zimbabwe: MDC-T Chair Speaks On Succession, Says Tsvangirai's 3 VPs Move Put the Party in a Dilemma

MDC-T national chair, Lovemore Moyo, has admitted the main opposition party would face a constitutional crisis in terms of leadership if leader Morgan Tsvangirai decides to resign as is widely anticipated.

Tsvangirai, MDC-T's founding leader who is suffering from colon cancer, is under pressure to surrender his job.

In his New Year message, Tsvangirai, last week, hinted at his possible exit, igniting media frenzy on who should succeed him.

His statement, similarly, triggered some horse trading among party hawks seeking to take control of the country's most popular opposition and earn a ticket to possibly run the entire country.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com in an exclusive interview, Moyo admitted his party was facing a dilemma as to how to resolve the potential gridlock as the MDC-T constitution has no clause on who among three VPs should act if the substantive leader is incapacitated.

"The constitution already appoints an acting president who is the Vice President for a period not exceeding one year in which during that period an extra ordinary congress would be held to choose the new president.

"No one appoints, no one handpicks in terms of the party constitution," Moyo said.

Tsvangirai is deputised by three Vice Presidents in Thokozani Khuphe, elected into the position at a party congress 2014, Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri who were elevated to the positions by their boss ostensibly to assist him run the party as he tried to recover from his ailment.

However, Moyo said the MDC-T constitution is silent on who should act among the three.

"That presents a dilemma in my view in the sense that when that clause was framed, we had only one deputy president but given that we now have 3 vice presidents, it now becomes a constitutional dilemma in terms of who among the three Vice Presidents will act immediately upon the incapacitation of the president.

"So this is a new area which perhaps may need some legal fundis to look into how that particular issue can be dealt with given that we now have a changed situation from one deputy to three vice presidents."

In his statement, Tsvangirai hinted at relinquishing his job to the "younger generation".

This was interpreted to suggest he may handpick Chamisa to act, something that could torch a storm given that the youngest of the three was not elected.

Moyo said the party leader was unable to exercise such discretion as he could only appoint an acting president only when he was still occupying his job.

"It then presents a political and legal challenge or problem to the structures of the party as to who among the three is supposed to be the acting president," Moyo said.

"So this issue of people saying so and so would be appointed, I think really people are just politicking. It's undemocratic and therefore MDC does not operate under undemocratic environments.

"It respects the principles and values of democracy."

It is feared that the MDC-T succession crisis could spill into the courts as Khuphe backers may opt to try and block her two rivals from taking over citing the legality or lack of, of their appointments.

When Tsvangirai appointed the two, one Patson Murimoga, a party member, approached the courts seeking an order to declare the decision as unconstitutional.

The matter died a natural death.