Despite a constitutional provision which makes her eligible for former vice president's pension Joice Mujuru said she is not getting any benefits that are supposed to be accorded to her.

Mujuru was in government for more than 30 years and held various ministerial portfolios and later because a vice president for 10 years under former president Robert Mugabe.

She said when she was fired from government and Zanu PF, Mugabe withdrew all "state funded benefits" including her security staff.

"The government is even refusing to clear ZESA arrears that accrued when I was VP at this house," said the National People's Party (NPP) leader.

Had Mujuru been receiving such benefits she would have been the first to do so after other former VPs Simon Muzenda, Joshua Nkomo, Joseph Msika and John Nkomo all died in office.

The other living former VP Phelekezela Mphoko is not getting anything and he is now seeking legal assistance.

In an interview at her Harare home, Mujuru said she has never lived in a government house from the time she became a minister. She said all the houses she has stayed in she bought them together with her late husband, former army general, Solomon Mujuru.

"Even this house (in Chisipite) when I was fired from government, some people wanted to reposes it and luckily when we bought it, it was through instalments and it was done through the lawyer who later provided all the evidence," said Mujuru.

"The people who wanted to repossess the house thought it was a government property and wanted me to vacate and make way for then VP Mphoko who was then staying in a hotel."

She added, "I have read about it that I am receiving benefits from the State as the former VP, but to tell the truth I am only getting my pension as a former government employee because I contributed to that."

According to her, Mugabe's government even took the cars that she was using and left her with just one battered Mercedes-Benz s350.

Mujuru said that after they withdrew the security aides, two were returned weeks later and their duty was to monitor her movements and report back to their superiors.

"Mugabe even told me that all the workers that remained will not be getting salaries from the government and I am the one who will be responsible for their salaries."

"I was left with no choice because if I just let them go, imagine how many family would suffer."

Commenting on where she was getting the money to pay her staff and for her own upkeep Mujuru said farming is what she knows best.

"I am a chicken farmer and as I speak I have more than 130 000 chickens at my farm, I am also into tobacco farming which is paying well."