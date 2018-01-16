Photo: The Herald

Ruling party MP Joseph Chinotimba and First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Tafara-Mabvuku legislator, James Maridadi has rebuked Buhera South MP, Joseph Chinotimba for calling former First Lady Grace Mugabe a prostitute when her husband had been dislodged as the country's President November last year.

The outspoken MDC-T legislator and former DJ was contributing to a Zanu PF sponsored motion to congratulate President Emmerson Mnangagwa for becoming new leader.

Maridadi slated the lot of "unprincipled" Zanu PF politicians he also described as hypocrites for boot-licking ousted President Robert Mugabe during his reign only to dump him for the country's new ruler during his dramatic fall from grace.

Those he singled out in his tirade were Chinotimba who went a bit further to term the controversial former First Lady a prostitute.

Maridadi, a fierce Mugabe critic whose 2013 bid to seek his impeachment was blocked by Zanu PF MPs, said even his own strong Mugabe resentment could not bring him to repeating Chinotimba's insult.

"Madam Speaker, today I would never rise to say anything disparaging of Cde. Mugabe. Handife ndakavatuka in his personal capacity, but a Member of Parliament from the right once stood up and said Mrs. Mugabe is a prostitute.

"It is there, it is in the public domain...Honourable Chinotimba, in an interview, said Mrs. Mugabe is a prostitute and we told him that you do not say such things about someone's wife."

Maridadi said nothing could stop the same politicians from saying new First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa was a prostitute should she one day suffer Grace's fate "because these are people without principles. What they follow is power, they do not follow ideals".

In his quick response, Chinotimba did not try to defend himself but stood up and attacked Maridadi for alleged wife snatching.

"He always wants to snatch other people's wives because he is a radio personality," Chinotimba said without explaining his accusations to which Maridadi counter accused him of parliamentary" idleness and ignorance".

In his further submissions, Maridadi scorned Zanu PF politicians for forsaking Mnangagwa when he was being harangued and accused of treachery by Grace during President Mugabe's unpopular youth interface rallies.

"People must not be hypocrites. I have realised that in Zimbabwe, there are people that do not follow principles but they follow people," he said.

Maridadi scorned Zanu PF MPs for nearly "climbing and suffocating" Auxillia Mnangagwa as they all tried to reach her at the same time to congratulate her on her husband's ascension to the country's most influential job.

"... Those are wolves in sheep's skin. They do not like him, they like his power," he said.

He warned President Mnangagwa not to be tempted to receive presents from boot-licking Zanu PF politicians who were trying to corrupt him like they did to Mugabe.