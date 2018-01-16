Nigeria: Poor CHAN Eagles, Rwanda's Amavubi Play Goalless in Morocco

Photo: The New Times

Amavubi's Ali Niyonzima (left) holds off a Nigerian player during their Group C match at Grand Stade de Tanger.

Rwanda's Amavubi yesterday held the nation's CHAN Eagles to a goalless draw in the first game of the CAF Group C African Nations Championship (CHAN) holding in Morocco.

The match, which got underway with the Rwandas securing a corner in the third minute, saw the referee spotting a foul and a goalkick awarded to the Eagles, as both teams tried to settle down into the game.

The Eagles hit the woodwork in the 10th minute through Faleye, who was unmarked in the box from a cross on the right wing as a Rwanda defender cleared the ball from the their 18 yard.

Nigeria dominated the game as they spent more time in the Rwanda's half. But no goal was scored.

Eagles kept on pilling pressure, as they probed on for the opening goal but Rwanda's Ndayishimiye, stood for his team, stoppping Faleye on one-on-one encounter. The Eastern Africa nation rarely caused much trouble for the Nigerian team in the early part of the first half.

At the resumption of the second half, Rwanda looked dangerous, as a goal attempt in the 51st minute went across the face of goal.

Good interchange of passes by the Eagles resulted in a goal by Eze in the 58th minute but was ruled offside by the referee.

A shot from Rabiu Ali in the 87th went off target after the midfielder received a loose ball at a goal scoring a position.

Rwanda also came close to scoring in the dying minute of the boring duel as the CHAN Eagles almost recorded a goal before the blow of the whistle by the referee in the added time.