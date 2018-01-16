15 January 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda Law Society Goes to Court to Challenge Age Limit Law

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
Uganda Law Society president Francis Gimara
By Anthony Wesaka

Kampala — Hardly two weeks after President Museveni assented to the controversial age limit Bill turning into law, the Uganda Law Society has petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking to annul it.

Core to the petition that was filed on Monday morning, the lawyers led by their president, Mr Francis Gimara, aver that the extension of the tenure of the 10th Parliament and that of the local government councils to seven years is unconstitutional since the politicians who would serve under such an arrangement would do so without the people's mandate.

"Some of the amendments took away the authority of the people who allowed a five-year term and by retrospectively applying the provision to the current Parliament and local government councils extended the term for two years without people's will, is unconstitutional," the court documents supporting their suit read in part.

The lawyers are also challenging the effect of the passing of the age limit Bill into law that they say will see the Electoral Commission organise two separate elections of the President and MPs and that this arrangement infects Article 105 (1) of the Constitution and is inconsistent with Articles 1, 8a and 260 (1) f of the Constitution

They also state that the process leading to enactment of the Constitutional (amendment) Act, 2018 was marred with violence, intimidation, abuse of fundamental human rights, general mayhem, security officers evading Parliament and assaulting MPs, which actions undermined the integrity and independence of Parliament.

The Attorney General has been listed as the only respondent who by press time, had not yet put in his defence.

More on This

Age Limit - Law Society Petitions Constitutional Court

The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has filed a petition in the Constitutional Court challenging the newly enacted "Age Limit"… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.