15 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Magafuli Mourns Kagera Carnage Victims

By Sauli Giliard

President John Magufuli has sent condolences to Kagera Regional Commissioner Salum Kijuu after road carnage claimed lives of 11 passengers, injuring six others at Nyangozi Village in Biharamulo District.

A State House press statement issued on Monday, said the deadly accident occurred on Sunday evening when a minibus travelling from Kakonko, Kigoma to Kahama in Shinyanga hit a lorry before colliding with another haulage truck at Nyangozi Village in Biharamulo.

The President has been saddened by the incident, the statement said adding that he has asked the Kagera Regional Commissioner to send his condoles to the bereaved families.

According to the State House press, Magufuli has reminded road users, especially drivers, to adhere to safety regulations and ordered responsible authorities to double their efforts to save people from such accidents.

