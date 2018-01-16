15 January 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Africa: Veteran Somali Singer Dies

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdulkadir Khalif

Veteran Somali female singer Khadija Abdullahi alias Dalays has died in Toronto, Canada.

"She has been ill for a while and died at a hospital in Toronto," her relatives in Canada told the local media in Somalia.

The celebrated singer rose into fame in 1952 after she was admitted to sing for the then Italian-owned Radio Mogadishu at the age of 16.

"I had seen an advertisement in the Corriera della Somalia (then a daily newspaper) called for a female singer and I went forward," Dalays narrated how she started her singing carrier at the time.

Dalays was born in Baidoa town, 240 southwest of Mogadishu, in 1936. In the 1970s, she joined Waaberi Group, the largest musical band in Somalia.

Muruqiina maalo, dhulka miro ku beero are some of her popular songs.

Somalia

Residents Threatened to Hand Over Boys, Girls to Al-Shabaab

The Islamist armed group Al-Shabab has threatened and abducted civilians in Somalia’s Bay region to force… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.