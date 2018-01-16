NAMIBIA slumped to their second consecutive defeat at the u19 Cricket World Cup when England beat them by eight wickets at Queenstown, New Zealand on Monday.

Namibia scored 195 for nine wickets off their 50 overs, which was never going to be enough and England duly reached the target for the loss of only two wickets with half their overs remaining.

Namibia won the toss and elected to bat first and got off to a steady start as Jurgen Linde and Lohan Louwrens put on 42 runs for the first wicket. Both batsmen were however dismissed in quick succession, with Linde scoring 16 and Louwrens 24, to restrict Namibia to 46 for two wickets.

Shaun Fouche led Namibia's fightback, but it was slow going and he received little support as the wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. Eben van Wyk was out for 17 and Erich van Mollendorff for six, as England restricted Namibia to 97 for four wickets off 32 overs.

Fouche was eventually out for a top-score of 44 and when Gerhard Lottering followed for a duck the next over, Namibia had slumped to 124 for six wickets.

Nicol Loftie Eaton stemmed the tide with a gritty 36 while Petrus Burger added 22 and Ramon Wilmot 13 as Namibia reached 196 for nine wickets off their 50 overs.

Leg spinner Luke Hollman was England's bestr bowler, taking three wickets for 41 runs off 10 overs.

England got off to a quick start as Savin Perreira (26) and Tom Banton (21) put on 55 runs for the first wicket in only eight overs, before they were both dismissed by Lottering.

That was the only luck Namibia would have, though, as England captain Harry Brook and Will Jacks took them to victory with an unbroken 130-run partnership for the third wicket.

Brook was eventually not out on 59 off 48 balls (12x4), while Jacks was not out on 73 off 44 balls (12x4, 1x6) as they reached 198 for two wickets off only 24,1 overs.

Lottering was Namibia's most successful bowler, taking two wickets for 33 runs off four overs.

Namibia have now lost their opening two matches at the u19 Cricket World Cup following their 87-run defeat to Bangladesh on Saturday.

Namibia's next match is against Canada in Lincoln on Thursday.