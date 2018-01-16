South Africa: Salsa Dance Instructor Final Contestant to Join Tropika Island of Treasure

28-year-old Salsa dance instructor Mark-Anthony Bingham is the last contestant to join Tropika Island of Treasure.

When he's not on the dance floor the Joburger is at his day job - a PA to a financial planner.

His preferred celebrity teammates are Khanya Mkangisa and Tumi Vorster.

We asked him 5 quick fire questions to get to know him better:

1. Who is the one person you would get stuck on an island with?

If he was still alive Michael Jackson so he could teach me the moon walk.

2. What's the one thing you could never live without?

My red speedo.

3. If you discovered an island and could name it, what would it be?

Dance Topia!

4. How long do you think you would survive if you were stranded on an island alone?

Three years, as I like to think of myself as Tarzan real bush boy I love the outdoors.

5. What will you do with the prize money if you win?

Honour God with my tithes, surprise my mom and start an art project in my community Westbury (known for gangsterism and drugs).

The 8th season of Tropika Island of Treasure premieres on the 5th of February at 19:30 on SABC 3 with Katlego Maboe as host.

Source: Channel24