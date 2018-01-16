16 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Salsa Dance Instructor Final Contestant to Join Tropika Island of Treasure

Tagged:

Related Topics

28-year-old Salsa dance instructor Mark-Anthony Bingham is the last contestant to join Tropika Island of Treasure.

When he's not on the dance floor the Joburger is at his day job - a PA to a financial planner.

His preferred celebrity teammates are Khanya Mkangisa and Tumi Vorster.

We asked him 5 quick fire questions to get to know him better:

1. Who is the one person you would get stuck on an island with?

If he was still alive Michael Jackson so he could teach me the moon walk.

2. What's the one thing you could never live without?

My red speedo.

3. If you discovered an island and could name it, what would it be?

Dance Topia!

4. How long do you think you would survive if you were stranded on an island alone?

Three years, as I like to think of myself as Tarzan real bush boy I love the outdoors.

5. What will you do with the prize money if you win?

Honour God with my tithes, surprise my mom and start an art project in my community Westbury (known for gangsterism and drugs).

The 8th season of Tropika Island of Treasure premieres on the 5th of February at 19:30 on SABC 3 with Katlego Maboe as host.

Source: Channel24

South Africa

Firm Headed By Former DA Heavyweights to Net R650k for Cape Town Drought Communication

A public relations firm headed by former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Tony Leon and communications director Nick… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.