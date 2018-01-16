A great unbeaten century by Jan Frylinck and a fine all round bowling performance saw Namibia beating Eastern Province by 20 runs in a tense CSA One Day Challenge match in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Namibia scored a sizeable 288 for seven wickets off their 50 overs and then dismissed EP for 268 all out with two and a half overs left.

Sent in to bat, Namibia got off to a rocky start as Stephen Baard was dismissed for one with only three runs on the board.

The rest of Namibia's top order struggled to get amongst the runs

Niko Davin followed soon after for 10 and when Jean Bredenkamp (22), Michau du Preez (30) and Gerhard Erasmus (19) were dismissed, Namibia were struggling at 105 for five wickets.

Craig Williams and Frylinck, however, started Namibia's revival with a century partnership for the sixth wicket, before Williams was dismissed for 77 off 81 balls (5x4, 2x6) to take the total to 211 for six wickets.

Frylinck stepped up Namibia's onslaught in the final overs, hitting EP's bowlers to all corners of the park and reached his century in style with three sixes in one over off pace bowler Lutho Sipamla.

He was eventually not out on 111 off only 78 balls (6x4, 7x6) as Namibia reached a competitive 288 for seven wickets off their 50 overs.

Luvuyo Adam was EP's best bowler, taking three wickets for 52 runs off 10 overs.

Namibia made an early breakthrough in EP's innings when Tiaan Snyman dismissed David White for one, but Edward Moore and Mathew Christensen revived EP's fortunes with a 108-run partnership before Craig Williams dismissed the latter for 41 runs. Williams also dismissed Moore for 68 off 68 balls (7x4, 2x6), and when Gerhard Erasmus dismissed Kelly Smuts for 20 halfway through their innings, with the total on 146/4, it was still anyone's game.

Lesiba Ngoepe (54) and Onke Nyaku (32) kept their hopes alive with a 72-run partnership for the fifth wicket, while Aubrey Ferreira added 20 and Lloyd Brown 15.

Namibia's bowlers, however, had the final say as they broke through the lower order to dismiss the whole team for 268 and clinch a 20-run victory.

Williams was Namibia's best bowler, taking four wickets for 43 runs off 8,3 overs, while Tiaan Snyman took 3/71 off nine overs.

The result sees Namibia moving up to third place on the log on 13 points, behind the leaders North West (20) and Kwazulu Natal (14).