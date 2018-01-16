WITH the 2017/18 football season on a break due to the Brave Warriors' participation at the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) finals, the Namibia Football Association (NFA) has opened the registration and transfer of players within the leagues in the country.

The Premier League and various second division leagues kicked off late last year and the NFA has now opened the window of players registration, transfer and loans as clubs bolster their squads for the new year. The players' movement period opened on Monday, 15 January and will close on 9 February, with all the paper work to be certified by the NFA Competitions Department before the leagues resume for 2018.

The NFA secretariat has advised clubs that no extension will be granted, and clubs are therefor urged to thoroughly make use of it as this will be their final chance to make changes.

It is a requirement for every player to have a national identity number in order for him or her to be registered as it will form part of a player's unique player's registration number.

Clubs are also advised to note that only player's passes received on or before Wednesday, 17 January at 12h00 will be validated in order for the player to participate in matches scheduled for the upcoming weekend.

Those submitted after Wednesday will be processed for the following week's matches. NFA Bylaw No.1 is applicable during the registration period, the clubs are advised.