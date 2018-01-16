16 January 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Health Minister Moriku Off Life Support Machine

By Emmanuel Ainebyoona

The condition of the ailing State Minister of Health in charge of Primary Health, Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu has steadily improved, according to her husband, Dr Felix Kaducu.

On Monday, Dr Moriku was removed from the life support machine.

Dr Kaducu said the minister was transferred from the Intensive Care Unit at Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi on Sunday.

"She is continuing with her treatment at the private ward and recovering well," Dr Kaducu stated in a text message.

In a phone interview, Dr Kaducu said his wife was currently out of danger and able to talk.

"She is feeding well but the most important thing is that she is out of danger which is encouraging," Dr Kaducu said.

Asked about her wife's diagnosis, Dr Kaducu said he was not in position to reveal details he described as "private".

Dr Moriku was taken to Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya in December last year after alleged food poisoning.

Dr Moriku, who doubles as Moyo District Woman MP, was airlifted to Nairobi on December 6 last year.

The minister's health started deteriorating in November.

She was first admitted at Mulago National Referral Hospital during the doctors' strike in November last year. She was discharged but after some days, her condition worsened and she was admitted at Platinum Hospital.

Before being taken to Nairobi, Dr Moriku was in the intensive Care Unit at the International Hospital Kampala.

