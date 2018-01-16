Zimbabwe: Minister Mupfumira Off to Spain to Sell New Zimbabwe At Madrid Tourism Fete

Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira will lead a Zimbabwean delegation to the Spanish International Tourism Fair, FITUR, which runs from January 17 to 21 in Madrid.

It will be the tenth time that Zimbabwe will be participating at the fair.

In a statement issued Monday, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) CEO, Karikoga Kaseke, said participation at the FITUR will help the authority to sell the country's tourism products not only to the Spanish market but to the rest of the world.

Spain contributes about 6,5% of all tourist arrivals from Europe and is the sixth largest contributor of arrivals from the bloc after the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, Benelux and Italy, contributing 36% above the previous year.

Kaseke said the trip will also present an opportunity for Zimbabwe to engage members of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation {UNWTO} to rally behind the country as it sought to regain its lost market in tourism development.

"We are going with the Minister and we hope the Minister will take the opportunity to answer to the questions that are normally being asked by major tourism players in the globe, what this new dispensation that we are having in Zimbabwe is all about and encourage the world to support this new development," he said.

Some tourism operators who will be part of the Zimbabwe delegation said destination Zimbabwe should leverage on opportunities like FITUR given the positive developments brought about by the new dispensation.

A number of tourists from across the globe have expressed interest in visiting destination Zimbabwe after the fall of former President Robert Mugabe. The country's participation at this year's edition of FITUR is expected to provide an opportunity to network and solicit for business.

FITUR is the biggest tourism fair in Spain and number three in the world after the Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB) Berlin and World Travel Mart (WTM) London.

Last year, a record 9,893 exhibiting companies from 165 countries/regions attended the FITUR with more than 135,858 trade participants and 107,213 public visitations.

About 7,452 journalists also attended the travel fair.

A Chinese Tourism Outbound Seminar, Tourism Investment and Business Forum for Africa and the (UNWTO) Awards for Innovation and Excellence will also be hosted.

Madrid, Spain also hosts the UNWTO headquarters.