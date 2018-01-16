Nigeria: CHAN 2018 - Super Eagles Fail to Beat Rwanda

Photo: The New Times

Amavubi's Ali Niyonzima (left) holds off a Nigerian player during their Group C match at Grand Stade de Tanger.

The home-based Super Eagles failed to get a winning start at the CHAN Tournament taking place in Morocco as they were forced to a barren draw by the Rwanda team.

Though the Eagles dominated the game from start to finish, they failed to make their domination count as they blew away all the chances that came their way.

There was hard luck for the Nigerian team also as they hit the woodwork on three separate occasions.

Sunday Faleye and Rabiu Alli had some of the best chances for Nigeria in Monday's clash but neither could put the ball in the back of the net.

To highlight Nigeria's dominance, the team had 24 shots compared to the paltry four credited to Rwanda team. However, all that counted for less as the game ended all square at 0-0.

Having done well enough to hold Nigeria, Rwanda will face Equatorial Guinea in the next round of games while Nigeria faces a tough task against table toppers, Libya, who recorded a 3-0 win in their own opening game.

The CHAN tournament is the only major trophy in Africa yet to be won by Nigeria.