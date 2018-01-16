16 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: CHAN 2018 - Super Eagles Fail to Beat Rwanda

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The New Times
Amavubi's Ali Niyonzima (left) holds off a Nigerian player during their Group C match at Grand Stade de Tanger.
By Tunde Eludini

The home-based Super Eagles failed to get a winning start at the CHAN Tournament taking place in Morocco as they were forced to a barren draw by the Rwanda team.

Though the Eagles dominated the game from start to finish, they failed to make their domination count as they blew away all the chances that came their way.

There was hard luck for the Nigerian team also as they hit the woodwork on three separate occasions.

Sunday Faleye and Rabiu Alli had some of the best chances for Nigeria in Monday's clash but neither could put the ball in the back of the net.

To highlight Nigeria's dominance, the team had 24 shots compared to the paltry four credited to Rwanda team. However, all that counted for less as the game ended all square at 0-0.

Having done well enough to hold Nigeria, Rwanda will face Equatorial Guinea in the next round of games while Nigeria faces a tough task against table toppers, Libya, who recorded a 3-0 win in their own opening game.

The CHAN tournament is the only major trophy in Africa yet to be won by Nigeria.

More on This

Rwanda Frustrates Nigeria in CHAN Match

Nigeria and Rwanda settled for a barren draw in their Group C opener on Monday in Tangiers. Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.