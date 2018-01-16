Angola: Visa Facilitation With China Boosts Business - Businesspeople

Luanda — The Angolan citizens linked to the commercial branch and residents of Luanda province are looking forward to increasing business with China after the visa facilitation agreement in ordinary passports initialed on Sunday between the authorities of both countries.

Speaking to ANGOP, some traders of products from China said that the agreement will boost business with the Asian country, considered one of Angola's main commercial and economic partners, in recent years.

According to Ana Bela Guedes, a construction tradeswoman and resident in the Rangel district, explained that before "the Chinese embassy charged about 100,000 kwanzas for visa and used to take long time sometimes more than fifteen days.

Angolan scholarship holder Mateus de Almeida Mendes, of railroad industry course and on holiday, believes in increasing the circulation of citizens boosts the various sectors, with emphasis on trade, health, education, industry and tourism.

The expansion and increase of TAAG flights to other cities in China such as Beijing and Shanghai beyond Hong Kong is defended by businesswoman Ermelinda da Conceição of Sambizanga, saying that this opening is expected to increase the circulation of citizens of both countries.