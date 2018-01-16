Gaborone — BTC Premiership strugglers Tafic have handed Rapelang 'Raizor' Tsatsilebe the task of leading their battle for survival.

Former Sharps Shooting Stars coach, Tsatsilebe has signed a six-month deal to replace Maxwell Moyo, who was fired last week after managing three victories from 13 matches.

Even though he was appointed before the start of the season, Moyo never sat on the bench on match-day due to paper-work issues.

Tafic technical manager, Carlos Motaung confirmed Tsatsilebe's appointment recently, explaining that the new boss had already started work and was on bench when they played they beat Extension Gunners on Saturday.

"Raizor has agreed a six months contract with us and we will negotiate a longer contact if we are satisfied with his performance at the end of the season. We have monitored him for a while and believe that he has a lot of potential as a coach. He did well in a short period of time at Sharps and also proved himself last season with Black Forest. He is a good addition to our technical department," Motaung explained in an interview.

The Matjimenyenga Boys have brought back Gofamodimo Kobe to reinforce their defence.

Motaung added that they were also looking on to sign two strikers to bolster their firepower upfront.

"Our team is not very bad. We have not done well in terms of scoring goal only. Most of our goals in the first round were scored by attacking midfielders. So we want to beef up our attack. We will also wait for Raizor to assess the team and recommend where we need to strengthen," Motaung explained.

