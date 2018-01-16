Nigeria: 2018 Budget - Nigerian Govt to Spend Nearly N500 Billion On 'Waste' - Report

A civil society group, the Centre for Social Justice, CENSOJ, said about N467.4 billion, or 5.43 per cent of the expenditure proposed in the 2018 Appropriation Bill are either "frivolous, inappropriate, unclear or wasteful."

Consequently, the group said the National Assembly could save the country about N219.4 billion if members observed strict vigilance and exercised proper legislative oversight in the discharge of their functions in approving the budget.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on November 7, 2017 presented a budget of about N8.612 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

But, CENSOJ said in its report that some of the expenditures ignore the pressing problems and challenges Nigerian.

It said rather, "it (budget) provided for the fancy, whims and caprices of the budget crafters."

Lead Director, CENSOJ, Eze Onyekpere, said some of the expenditures described as inappropriate were not only unsuitable or improper to meet the people's needs, but also could not meet policy goals declared by the government.

Mr. Onyekpere, who is also the Convener of "Citizens Wealth Platform, CWP" said the unclear expenditures included those deliberately crafted by Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs to deceive Nigerians.

He said those expenditures were often made, "to confuse, either by not having any fixed meaning, or without clear activities, services, goods, construction and deliverables that could easily be understood."

"The frivolous expenditures have no serious purpose or value supported by any national plan or policy, while the wasteful expenditures, rather than contribute to the general welfare of the people incurs loss to the treasury," Mr. Onyekpere said.

The report titled: "Recommendations on the Line Items of frivolous, inappropriate, unclear & wasteful estimates in the 20l8 Federal Appropriation Bill", was compiled for CWP.

Some of the controversial expenditures, it identified include, cleaning & fumigation services, purchase of security equipment, social media manning suite, wolverme next generation SDRIMSI by the Department of State Security, DSS, and annual routine maintenance of mechanical/electrical installations of the Villa.

Others include maintenance of office building and residential rent, computer software acquisition, entitlements of former Presidents/Heads of State/Vice-Presidents/Chiefs of General Staff, as well as planning and development of nuclear power plant infrastructure.

The report also frowned at billions provided for monitoring and evaluation, audit verification of power sector performance, internal audit nationwide project verification, monitoring and evaluation of capital projects, physical inspection and verification of projects to ascertain level of completion.

Despite the campaign by government to "Buy Made in Nigeria" goods and services, the report said most MDAs still insist on foreign products and brands with viable local alternatives.

Apart from the State House, and the Presidential Villa, the report said some MDAs have also been making large requests for annual maintenance, repairs and rehabilitation far in excess of the reasonable needs.

"This raises the posers; should the government be buying computers and software every year? What happened to previously acquired computers and software?" the report asked.

On the part of the National Assembly, Mr. Onyekpere noted the provision of N51.75 billion for Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, saying this called for vigilance and proper oversight by the legislature.

He said in the last 13 years, Nigerians have not been getting full value, in terms of improvement in their lives for billions approved for SDGs.

"Some MDAs simply played on words like "empowerment", "capacity building" and "human capital development" to request for large sums of money. But the word empowerment is devoid of specificity. It is hanging and must be contextualised," Mr. Onyekpere said.

Besides, he said the budget was replete with many requests for research and development, "which are hanging and not tied to any specific deliverables."

He cited the example of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development whose budget included several requests for monies without specific details about what they were voted for.

On the issue of promotion and development of rice value chain, the report said the provisions had nothing about the activities, goods and services to be delivered, making it possible for citizens to monitor projects

"This is not a good way to craft a budget. Transparency which leads to accountability is imperative to make these proposals reasonable," the report noted.

Despite not having the capacity to manage a nuclear power plant, particularly at a time major world powers are decommissioning theirs, the report said provisions were still being made by the government on plans to build a nuclear power plant.