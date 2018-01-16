Nigeria: Decomposing Body of Kidnapped Taraba Lawmaker, Hosea Ibi Found

Hosea Ibi, member representing Takum I in Taraba State House of Assembly, who was kidnapped on December 30, 2017, was found dead at the old site of SCC (Kwari) along Takum Kashimbila Road in Takum Local Government Area of the state, yesterday.

The body of the lawmaker was found 16 days after he was kidnapped by unknown gunmen from his house, opposite Ada Barracks in Takum, the headquarters of Takum Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer Taraba State Command, ASP David Mishar, confirmed that the lawmaker's body was found within the old premises of SCC Camp along Takum to Kashimbila federal road.

Those who spoke to Vanguard in Takum town revealed that the body was decomposing at the time it was found.

Meanwhile, there was tension in Takum, home town of the dead lawmaker, as the youths expressed anger with security agents for not making enough efforts to rescue the kidnapped lawmaker.

Those who spoke to Vanguard in Takum were afraid that the anxiety of the youths might extend to innocent citizens within the area.

The sources also called on the security agents to take proactive measures to avert any break down of law and order as a result of the death of Ibi.