15 January 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Arrives in Dhusamareb Ahead of President's Visit

Thabit Abdi Mohamed, the mayor of Mogadishu and Governor of Benadir region has on Monday arrived in the central town of Dhusamareb ahead of Somali President's visit.

Thabit, along with officials, including the state Minister for Presidency, Abdulkadir Moalim Nur received a cordial welcome from Galmudug Chief Minister Sheikh Mohamed Shakir.

The Mayor was escorted to the administrative headquarters, joining Federal lawmakers and other government officials arrived in the town for the welcome of President Farmajo.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo is expected to visit Dhusamareb on Tuesday as he is currently in Adado, the interim capital of Galmudug as part of his regional trip.

