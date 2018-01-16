15 January 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Customs Duties On Certain Turkish Textile Products Constitute Preventive, Preferential & Temporary Measure (Official)

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — Secretary of State for Foreign Trade, Rkia Derham, said, Monday in Rabat, that customs duties imposed on certain textile/clothing products from Turkey constitute a preventive, preferential and temporary measure taken because of the increase in imports of these products.

In her response to a question on the "protection of domestic industry" presented by the socialist group at the House of Representatives, Derham said that the purpose of this measure, published in the official bulletin of January 8th, was to protect the domestic product against the "fierce" competition of these products.

The secretary of State pointed out that this measure was part of the free trade agreement linking Morocco and Turkey, since under one of its clauses the Kingdom is entitled, if necessary, to take steps to protect its national products.

Morocco

Transition to Clean Energy, Strategic Choice for Morocco - Minister

Transition to clean energy and the strengthening of ecological activities, notably in the sectors of transport and… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.