Morocco: Customs Duties On Certain Turkish Textile Products Constitute Preventive, Preferential & Temporary Measure (Official)

Rabat — Secretary of State for Foreign Trade, Rkia Derham, said, Monday in Rabat, that customs duties imposed on certain textile/clothing products from Turkey constitute a preventive, preferential and temporary measure taken because of the increase in imports of these products.

In her response to a question on the "protection of domestic industry" presented by the socialist group at the House of Representatives, Derham said that the purpose of this measure, published in the official bulletin of January 8th, was to protect the domestic product against the "fierce" competition of these products.

The secretary of State pointed out that this measure was part of the free trade agreement linking Morocco and Turkey, since under one of its clauses the Kingdom is entitled, if necessary, to take steps to protect its national products.