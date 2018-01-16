Ethiopia: British Embassy in Addis Ababa Hosts Cranfield University Alumni Event

press release

London — British Embassy in Addis Ababa hosted an event for alumni of Cranfield University's Executive Masters Programme in Security Sector Management.

On 13th January , The British Embassy in Addis Ababa hosted an event for the UK's Cranfield University Alumni in Ethiopia.

The Alumni group comprised military officers and government officials from across East Africa, including many Ethiopians, who have completed an Executive Masters programme in Security Sector Management. The Masters is delivered by the Cranfield University, the academic partner of the UK Defence Academy, and was first delivered in Addis Ababa in 1999.

The event brought together former students of the University and academic speakers. They shared experiences and enjoyed healthy debate and discussion.

Professor Ron Matthews, a world leading security and development economist, and Ian Westerman, Cranfield University academic spoke on "Defence Economics in Developmental States" and "Challenging Huntingtonian Thinking: Alternative Civil-Military Relations and Successful Defence Transformations" respectively.

Defence Attaché Col. Matt Munro said:

"I am delighted to be hosting Cranfield University Alumni today here at the British Embassy in Addis Ababa. Ethiopia is one of the UK's strategic partners in global peace and security. We have been, and are keen to continue, helping improve the capacity of our partners. I believe this event will help Cranfield Alumni in Ethiopia gain insights from well known experts in the area."

SOURCE UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office