Mauritius: Road Safety - National Campaign Organised to Target Whole Population

press release

A National Road Safety Campaign would be organised in collaboration with various stakeholders from 22 to 28 January 2018 with a view to promote a road safety culture among the population.

The campaign would be officially launched with a Wheel Chair Rally of physically handicapped victims of road accidents. The theme chosen is "Ensam Pa Laisse Koltar Touy Nou Fami".

The activities comprise nationwide Zero-Tolerance operations by the Police including vehicle checks, alcotests and road blocks as well as the launch of a Defensive Protocol of Behaviour on Roads.

Mass messaging on road safety through mobile applications to target the population at large and the dissemination of specific messages to school students during morning assemblies also form part of the campaign.