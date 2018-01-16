16 January 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: U.S., SA Agree Not to Step in the By-Product of Trump's Racist Statement

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Hundreds Rally Against Trump's Alleged Racial Slurs
analysis

The US embassy in Pretoria and the South African government have agreed not to allow President Donald Trump's alleged description of African nations as "shithole" countries to harm the good relations between the two countries. By PETER FABRICIUS.

In effect the US embassy in Pretoria and the South African government have clearly just agreed to detour around the embarrassing occupant of the White House and to continue without him.

It's hard to avoid reading this interpretation into statements issued by both sides after they met in Pretoria on Monday. This followed the South African government issuing a démarche to acting US ambassador Jessye Lapenn, summoning her to a meeting at the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) to explain Trump's reported insult.

After the meeting with Lapenn, who is the US charge d'affaires, Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela noted in a statement that the meeting had taken place on Martin Luther King Day in the US, a holiday honouring America's greatest civil rights leader who fought and died for equal rights for America's African Americans.

"It was noted that Africa and the African diaspora has contributed significantly to the United States and to its development into the country that it...

More on This

Foreign Affairs Dept to Meet U.S. Embassy Officials

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) will on Monday meet with officials from the Embassy of… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.