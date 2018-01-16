Namibia: Colleagues Mourn Nghidinwa

Photo: The Namibian

Namibia's former minister of Gender Equality, Rosalia Nghidinwa.

FORMER colleagues and comrades of the former gender minister, Rosalia Nghidinwa, who died yesterday, said they would remember her contribution to the cause of women and her role in assisting soldiers in the liberation struggle.

Nghidinwa died yesterday at the age of 65 in Windhoek following a long illness.

Speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi, who confirmed the death yesterday, said the National Assembly and the rest of the country joined the family and friends of Nghidinwa in expressing their deep-felt sympathy and condolences at her untimely passing.

"The parliament and the nation at large will indeed miss a seasoned leader and mother with a passion for caring for the needy and was, therefore, a very useful pillar in moulding the future of our nation.

"On behalf of the National Assembly of the Republic of Namibia, let me take this opportunity to convey our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the late Hon. Rosalia Nghidinwa," he said in the statement.

When The Namibian visited her home in Cimbambesia yesterday, her relatives said they could not say much because they were in shock.

Swapo Party Elders' Council secretary Mukwaita Shanyengana yesterday told The Namibian that Nghidinwa was a very hard working person and had played an important role in the liberation struggle of the country.

Shanyengana added that Nghidinwa was also a very kind person and had helped many Plan fighters across the Namibian and Angolan borders.

"We had people who were operating in Kavango region during the liberation struggle, and some of them used to commute between the borders of Namibia and Angola.

"She was, therefore, helping those people that time by providing them with medicine, clothes, food and accommodation because she was a nurse," Shanyengana said. Deputy gender minister Lucia Witbooi said she would remember Nghidinwa for her unwavering support in promoting the rights and well-being of women in the country.

"I have known Ms Rosalia since joining Parliament in 2010 as a calm person who made meaningful debates. One of the things I will remember was when she successfully pushed for the child protection bill in parliament, which was later passed," she said.

Witbooi said Nghidingwa was always at the forefront of mobilising funds for the Swapo Party, especially ahead of congress events.

"I used to call her Mama Africa. Even when she was no longer in government, she was still active in advocating women's issues. I met her last year during a rural women's workshop, and it goes on to show how committed and passionate she was about women's rights," said Witbooi.

Yesterday, several people and institutions also took to Twitter to express their grief, with some describing her as one of the few accessible ministers, humble, caring and passionate.

Born Rosalia Annette on 26 October 1952 at Nkurenkuru in the Kavango region, Nghidinwa was a long-serving Namibian politician and member of the Swapo Party, having joined in 1974 and spent many years in exile.

She was a health practitioner by profession and an active member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia (Elcin), who served on the Church's governing council from 1991 to 1996 and through the years, ran several community health centres within the Okavango area for Elcin.

Nghidinwa served as deputy minister of labour from 2000 to 2005, minister of home affairs and immigration from 2005 to 2012, having been re-elected to the National Assembly in 2010. She later moved on to become the minister of gender equality and child welfare from December 2012 until 2015 when she left parliament.

As a parliamentarian, she had a strong commitment towards community development programmes in rural areas and improving the welfare of vulnerable groups including elderly citizens, woman and children.