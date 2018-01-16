Otse — Visiting Gaborone United and Police XI played out a thrilling 4-4 draw to open their New Year football assignments with a bang on Saturday.

On form attacking midfielder Thatayaone Kgamanyane put The Money Machine in firm control just past the half hour mark following a patient build up from the middle of the park.

Moments later Goitseone Phoko failed to deal with Hendrick Moyo's header and the second assistant referee awarded the hosts a goal after being convinced that it had crossed the line.

Phoko had a bad day at office and survived a scare when referee Joshua Bondo was not interested in Police XI 's penalty appeal. At half time both sides were level at 1-1.

An entertaining second stanza began with a very cautious approach from both sides.

They occasionally launched counter attacks but retreated brilliantly into defence.

Alphonso Modisaotsile made a solo run into the box and when faced with Police goal-minder Bokamoso Moeba, he was illegally stopped on his tracks by Poloko Khole and Bondo pointed to the spot. Tumisang Orebonye stepped up to put the visiting side on the driving seat.

Mpho Kgomo, who had earlier replaced Moyo combined brilliantly with the speedy Eliphas Nyambi and their effort was finally rewarded Bondo waved a penalty in their favour after Godwin Osei-Bonsu was adjudged to have handled inside his own box.

GU's former defender Gaopatwe Seosenyeng cleverly converted the spot kick to level matters.

Nyambi inched past a couple of GU defence with his blistering pace and his neat cross was brilliantly met by Kekaetswe Moloi to put the hosts ahead.

Dirang Moloi produced a moment of brilliance deep into the second half, he snarled through a tight Police defence with his deft touches and bended a cross to Kgamanyane who rose above his marker to complete his brace and level matters.

Through the assistance of some woeful goalkeeping from Phoko, Mara Moloi clawed Police back into the lead after a neat finish following Seosenyeng's rebound. Police limped with only ten men towards full time after Gorata Keorapetse was shown red for delaying time. Bophelo Oaitse saved the visitors the embarrassment after coming off the bench and directing his header into an empty net for a thrilling 4-4 draw.

