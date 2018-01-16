Molepolole — Unconvincing Mochudi Centre Chiefs on Saturday succumbed to visiting Orapa United at the Molepolole Sports Complex by a solitary goal courtesy of Gift Moyo.

The result left the Kgatleng giants still rooted in an unfamiliar position in the BTC Premiership.

Things started on the wrong foot for Magosi even before the game started, when it emerged that they had given defender, Keabetswe Jenamiso the arm band when he was not even in the official match sheet.

The issue took a few minutes to be resolved on the touchline while the player continued getting ready for battle, but ultimately the match officials ruled that he could not play, an issue which caretaker coach, Innocent

Morapedi conceded affected them, especially as the replacement defender, Pako Ketimilwe committed the mistake that gave the Ostriches the only goal of the game.

"We do not want to put the blame on the defender because games are won on mistakes of opponents anyway, but ideally he should not have allowed the ball to bounce right in front of him like that. He should have cleared right away," he said.

Morapedi indicated that omitting Jenamiso from the official match sheet was an internal mistake that they would have to investigate to get the answer as to how it happened.

For his part, the winning coach, Daniel "Chico" Nare was all smiles with the maximum points collected, at one point joking that he had beaten Chiefs for the second time in the first round.

Nare was referring to his stint with Miscellaneous, where he beat Chiefs before joining the Ostriches. He also lightly indicated that he is happy that he would be handing to his boss, Bongani Mafu 'a healthy and winning team.'

Mafu is still on the side-lines awaiting his work permit. On his perspective of the game, Nare indicated that they were the deserving winners as they beat Chiefs in all areas.

"We created more chances than them, attacked more than them and went into their box more than they did ours, just that we were a bit poor in our conversion. Chiefs were a bit cautions as the game began, but after they conceded they then changed their play and attacked more," he said.

Nare also indicated that because it was their first game after the break, he was well aware that his players might struggle for rhythm and ball control, hence the unconvincing display on the pitch by the Ostriches.

The solitary goal by Orapa United came as early as the 10th minute when shot-stopper, Mosimanegape Robert made a long clearance that landed at the feet of Ketimilwe who failed to clear on time.

He was then dispossessed by the bulky Omaatla Kebatho who controlled the ball well and laid in for an unmarked Gift Moyo who slotted into an empty net to ensure maximum points for the Ostriches.

