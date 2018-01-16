Botswana: Khama Visits Davids Family

Mochudi — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama paid a visit to Mr Isaac Davids' family in Mochudi following the demise of the Mochudi East legislator on January 15.

He died on Sunday allegedly at the hands of his herdmen following a misunderstanding.

President Khama told the family that he was in Ngami area when he received the sad news. He said he was shocked as he was with the late MP a few weeks ago during an event in Oodi.

President Khama said this was something unexpected and both the family and the nation were shocked at the sudden departure of the MP.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Gladys Kokorwe said they had been working with Mr Davids in Parliament and they knew him as a hardworking man.

She said he served in four parliamentary committees and did a sterling job adding that both the family and the nation at large, had lost a hardworker.

A family elder, Mr Thomas Morobana told President Khama that they were still in shock after they received the sad news on Sunday and were yet to find out what really happened.

The only brother left in the Davids family, Mr William Davids said they were shocked and horrified at the sudden departure of their brother whom they loved a lot.

He said his brother was the breadwinner in the family of 10 children, six brothers and four sisters and he was the only brother left after the rest passed on.

In an interview, Ms Carolyn Davids Okello-Wengi said his brother was born in 1950 in Kanye where he did his primary education and continued later at Bakgatle New School.

She said he did a plumbing course in Italy in the 1970's after which he came back and worked for Botswana Technology Centre for a long time.

Ms Okello-Wengi said he later left and started businesses, which included welding, plumbing and borehole drilling.

She said his brother loved farming and was well known for the Brahman breed, which he reared with all his heart adding that he became one of the greatest farmers in Kgatleng.

She further said Mr Davids joined politics in the 80's and won his first parliamentary seat in 1999.

The late MP is survived by wife, four sons and daughter.

Source : BOPA